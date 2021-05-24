Daka heroics rescue Leicester

Patson Daka scored four smooth goals as Leicester boosted their Europa League qualification hopes.

Leicester brilliantly bounced back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3.

Alexander Sobolev fired in the first via a deflection before former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses set up Jordan Larsson to slot in the second.

Leicester responded immediately, with Daka slotting in after getting on the end of Kelechi Iheanacho’s chipped through-ball.

The Zambia international levelled matters soon after the break with another neat finish, again set up by Iheanacho.

Daka made it 3-2 not long after as he timed his run to perfection to latch onto Youri Tielemans’ pass before slotting in low.

He was not done yet, with James Maddison releasing him to seal the win with another side-foot finish with 10 minutes to go.