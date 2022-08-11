Czech Republic club interested in Nalaubu

Sairusi Nalaubu and his wife.

National football striker Sairusi Nalaubu will be spending the next three months in the Czech Republic.

The Police Constable will be going for a trial after being pursued by Czech Republic club, FK Pardubice.

The Macuata man has been released on leave without pay by the Fiji Police Force.

The news was announced this morning in Lautoka by Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair.

Nair says the 26-year-old who started playing soccer at Saint Joseph The Worker Primary School is a role model for our young footballers just like Roy Krishna is doing.

Nalaubu will leave the country on Saturday to attend the trials which begin next Tuesday before returning in October.

FK Pardubice plays in the Czech First League with the season running from August to May.

Based on performances in European competitions over the past five years, the league is ranked 17th in the UEFA league rankings for the 2021–22 season.