Football

Czech Republic book place in top 8 after shocking win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 6:15 am

It’s the Czech Republic against Denmark on Saturday to fight for a spot in the Euro 2020 semi-final

This after Czech handed a 2-0 loss to Netherlands in the Round of 16 this morning.

Czech took the lead in the 68th minute of the second half with a goal from Tomas Holes, who was unmarked about six yards out and powers a header past three defenders on the line.

In the 80th minute Tomas Holes again gets the ball and runs into the box, he pulls it back for Patrik Schick, who tucks the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time finish from eight yards.

They travel to Azerbaijan to take on Denmark next, who they beat 3-0 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004.

[Source: BBC Sports]

