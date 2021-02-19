CvC winner to be determined today

Who will reign supreme is the question football fans are anticipating to be answered in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Suva and Labasa were tied 1-all in the first round with the Whites securing an away goal.

The Capital side hosts the second round today and head coach Babs Khan says the onus is on them to deliver.

He says they cannot be too complacent with the slight advantage they have knowing the caliber of the defending champions.

Meanwhile, the Northerner’s hope of retaining the series title hangs by a thread as even a nil-all draw will mean Suva takes it all.

However, the Reds remain determined of a stronger outing in the second round with the devastation faced by their families and fans in the North serving as their motivation.

Suva battles Labasa at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.