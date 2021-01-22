Home

CvC venues confirmed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 28, 2021 1:10 pm
Labasa Team.

The venue for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series has been confirmed for next week.

The first round will be held at the ANZ Stadium next Friday at 7pm and the second leg at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday at 3pm.

Due to the adverse weather conditions the Fiji FA decided to postpone the games to next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, you can catch the live commentaries of the CvC on Mirchi FM.

