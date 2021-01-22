Home

Football

CVC series confirmed for ANZ Stadium

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 4:37 pm
[file photo]

The Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions series between Suva and Labasa will be played in two weeks’ time.

Due to the adverse weather conditions last week the game was postponed to this week, however, the Fiji Football Association has this afternoon confirmed that the series will now be played on the 19th and 21st at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The decision has been made after Ratu Cakobau Park which was supposed to host the second leg of the series has been closed due to damage sustained during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Article continues after advertisement

Nausori Town Council chief executive Anurashika Bari says that Ratu Cakobau Park may be closed for months.

Meanwhile, you can catch the CvC series commentaries on Mirchi FM.

