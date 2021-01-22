Home

CvC postponed

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 26, 2021 11:49 am
Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf

The Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series between Suva and Labasa has been postponed.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf.

The matches scheduled to take place this Friday and Sunday has been moved to next week Friday.

This is due to the adverse weather conditions as the Nausori Town Council advised Fiji Football about the ground conditions.

The first leg will take place next Friday and the second leg will be played next Sunday.

The matches are currently scheduled for Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but if ANZ Stadium is available then the first leg will move to Suva.

