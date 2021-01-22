CvC postponed

The Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series between Suva and Labasa has been postponed.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf.

The matches scheduled to take place this Friday and Sunday has been moved to next week Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

This is due to the adverse weather conditions as the Nausori Town Council advised Fiji Football about the ground conditions.

The first leg will take place next Friday and the second leg will be played next Sunday.

The matches are currently scheduled for Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but if ANZ Stadium is available then the first leg will move to Suva.