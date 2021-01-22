CVC first, VPL later

Defending its national league title may be the ultimate goal but the Suva football side is focused on the first task at hand.

First on the list is the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series and the Whites aim to dethrone current title holders Labasa.

Head Coach Babs Khan says they will take each game as it comes and they will align their preparations accordingly.

“We are playing Rewa on the 7th and you know every team will want to beat us as we are the champion side. So come the first or second of February than we’ll start training for the VPL.”

Suva hosts Labasa in the first round of the series next Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

They will clash again in the second series on Sunday at 3pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the CVC series on Mirchi FM.