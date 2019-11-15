Crucial match for Navua and Nasinu

Navua and Nasinu football will know their fate when they meet on Saturday in the last round of the Vodafone Premier League.

Both teams lost their matches on the weekend, with Nasinu going down 2-nil to Ba while Navua lost 3-1 to Lautoka.

Navua has the advantage on the points table with 10 points and needs only a draw to remain in the premier division.

The Giant Killers, on the other hand, will need a clear win.

Navua coach Mohammed Shafil says they will need to put in the hard yards and give back to their loyal fans.

“We’ll go back and iron out stuff. It’s a home game so, I think we’ll have the advantage with fans and supporters in Navua. We will go and prepare well so we can win the next game.”

Navua hosts Nasinu on Saturday at 7 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Other matches this week will see Suva taking on Nadi, Rewa battles Lautoka, and Ba to face Labasa.