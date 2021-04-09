Crucial game for Suva on Sunday

Heading into round six of the Digicel Premier League, Suva knows that they have lots of areas to work on.

Head coach Babz Khan believes the team can do much better against Labasa after suffering two consecutive losses.

Going against an unbeaten team, Khan says Sunday will be critical for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to work on our finishing, that’s a critical place we need to work on where we basically lack in finishing against Lautoka we had opportunities but we did not put it in.”

Suva will battle Labasa at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be two matches played at Churchill Park on Sunday between Rewa and Ba at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor at 3pm .