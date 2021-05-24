Home

Crucial game for Rewa and Suva today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 29, 2022 7:54 am

Rewa wants nothing less than a win heading into today’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship against Suva.

After a convincing 7-nil win over Rakiraki last night, the Delta Tigers will want to keep their winning momentum while Suva who lost to Lami, has its place in the Futsal IDC at stake.

Rewa Coach Peter Cecil says despite missing two of their key players yesterday, players like Iosefo Verevou and Peniame Drova stepped up to the plate.

“Unfortunately Gaby has his work commitment as he is a policeman, while Buksh is also working. Nevertheless we are preparing for the game. We leave this behind and prepare well. We will analyse Suva’s game and our game and we set a good game plan.”

In other matches last night, Tailevu Naitasiri edged Nadi 4-3, Lautoka beat Ba 3-nil, and Lami overcame Suva 2-nil.

In today’s matches, Lautoka meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 10am, Ba battles Nadi at 11.15am, Suva faces Rewa at 12.30pm, and Lami takes on Rakiraki at 1.45pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

