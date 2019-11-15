Crowd gathers at Subrail Park for Suva-Labasa clash

Only a few minutes remain for the Suva-Labasa Vodafone Premier League clash and the crowd have started to gather at the Subrail Park.

It is after quite some time that the Labasa side have hosted a team at the Subrail Park.

This is the first match of the Vodafone Premier League this season.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva-Labasa match on our sister station Radio Fiji Two.

Meanwhile, despite losing a few senior players in this transfer window, Nasinu Coach Tagi Vonolagi remains optimistic.

We have a lot of new players in the team and the window has affected us with some of our senior players leaving the team but it’s not the end of the game and we are going to build up these players.

Their Captain Nasoni Mereke says in their first match of the season against Lautoka this weekend , they will not take the Blues lightly even though the Sugar City side has lost some valuable players recently.

But they’ll still have players eh, since some players have gone, but their key players are in Lautoka team so we don’t have to underestimate them. But we will play according to our game plans.

Nasinu plays Lautoka at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.

In other matches tomorrow, Rewa hosts defending champs Ba at the Ratu Cakobau at 3pm while Nadi will face Navua at the Uprising Beach Resort Sports Centre at the same time.

You can also catch the live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.