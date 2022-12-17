Croatia determined to take bronze medal home

[Source: FIFA.com]

Croatia’s coach and players are desperate to take the FIFA World Cup third-place honors home to their families.

The Croatia team has spun its 3-0 semi-final defeat to Argentina into something positive and are determined to take the bronze medal back home.

Coach Zlatko Dalic says he has never seen his team’s talisman Luka Modric as sad as he was following the loss but he and other key players are ready to step up to claim a bronze medal by defeating Morocco in the third place play-off.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the loss hit Modric hard but he is aware that he has to be the first one to bounce back and help prepare the team.

Croatia takes on Morocco in the third place play-off tomorrow at 3am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

[Source: FIFA.com]