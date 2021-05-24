Home

Football

Croatia defeats Scotland in Euro 2020

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 9:21 am
[Source: UEFA Euro 2020 Facebook Page]

Scotland’s dream of progressing in the Euro 2020 championship has been short-lived after a 3-1 loss against Croatia earlier today.

With both sides knowing a win would grant passage to the last 16, Nikola Vlacic arrowed the World Cup finalists into an early lead to silence the national stadium in Glasgow.

However, a thundering drive just before half-time from Callum McGregor caused the 12,000 to explode in a cacophony of hope.

Article continues after advertisement

But Luka Modric’s sumptuous first-time shot after an hour broke Scotland and Ivan Perisic glanced in a third from a corner to record Croatia’s first-ever win over the Scots.

The margin of victory was also enough to earn them second place in the group ahead of the Czech Republic on goals scored, with both those sides advancing to the last 16.

[Source: BBC Sports]

