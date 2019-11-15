Home

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo seen playing football with others amidst Portugal's COVID-19 lockdown

TVNZ
April 11, 2020 7:15 am

Portuguese officials have defended Cristiano Ronaldo after he left home and was seen training with other people at a soccer pitch amid a national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The incident occurred in his birthplace on the island of Madeira.

He was observed shooting a ball at a goal with someone playing goalkeeper, along with two other people. They all appeared to be several metres apart.

Regional health authority Carlos Ramos said Ronaldo did a few minutes of exercise and no harm came from that.

Portugal has been under a state of emergency for three weeks. People are confined to their homes, but they can leave to exercise individually. The country has more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 435 deaths.

 

