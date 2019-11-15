COVID-19 provisions to be strictly followed says Yusuf

Football teams that do not comply with return-to-play-protocols deliberately will face penalties.

This has been stressed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says rules such as the ban on spitting, handshakes and the exchange of jerseys should be followed strictly during matches.

District teams are also encouraged to follow these provisions during daily training

“Maybe some players got a habitual spitting habit, it might not go away all of a sudden, and it will take time. So the education process will be there but some teams that deliberately don’t comply that we’ll discuss and issue sanctions.”

Fiji FA teams will be visiting districts to educate players, coaches and officials on these new COVID-19 protocols.