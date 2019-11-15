COVID-19 could affect international football for 'two or three years'

Coronavirus could impact the international football calendar for “two or three years”, says a member of Uefa’s executive committee.

Lars-Christer Olsson, president of European Leagues, said that it would be a case of “wait and see” to assess the disruption of the pandemic, including on the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Uefa hopes to complete the Champions League and Europa League in August.

A decision is set to be made at the end of May around whether this is feasible.

There are also plans to fit three – rather than two – fixtures into international windows this autumn to play Euro 2020 qualifiers and Nations League fixtures.