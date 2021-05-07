Counselling players an option for Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association is ready to offer its services to players and officials who may be suffering from the psychological impacts of the pandemic.

Since the halt of all local football competition a month ago, district players have been left to conduct individual training at home.

According to Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, they have been in contact with experts who will be offering counselling services to players.

“This is a huge setback. As we resume, we will try and get in touch with experts with this area to ensure that there is enough counselling for the players and everyone else involved in this game.”

The Association plans to resume competitions two weeks after the green-light is given by the Health Ministry.