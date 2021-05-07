Home

Football

Counselling players an option for Fiji FA

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 16, 2021 8:42 am
Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association is ready to offer its services to players and officials who may be suffering from the psychological impacts of the pandemic.

Since the halt of all local football competition a month ago, district players have been left to conduct individual training at home.

According to Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, they have been in contact with experts who will be offering counselling services to players.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a huge setback. As we resume, we will try and get in touch with experts with this area to ensure that there is enough counselling for the players and everyone else involved in this game.”

The Association plans to resume competitions two weeks after the green-light is given by the Health Ministry.

