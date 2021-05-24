Controversial red card sees Lautoka lose at home

The Ba football team has pipped a 10 men Lautoka side 2-1 during round 10 of the Digicel Premier League in Churchill Park tonight.

It was a physical encounter from both sides as they were gunning for the three points.

However, a few minutes into the first half, the hosts were dealt with a huge blow after defender Antonio Tuivuna was shown a controversial straight red card just outside his penalty box on the broadcast side.

This caused the Lautoka fans to erupt and protest the call.

Blues coach Anginesh Prasad could also be seen questioning the debatable decision.

It went from bad to worse for Lautoka in a matter of minutes, as Pranil Naidu’s beautiful free-kick from the grandstand side, saw the Men in Black open the scoring account.

With a man down, the 5th-placed Lautoka team was forced to change their formation and shuffle their players in an effort to strengthen their defence.

However, a blunder by one of their defenders saw Ba’s youngster Nabil Begg pouncing on the opportunity and increasing their lead.

The third-placed visitors led 2-nil at the break.

In the second half, the Blues tried their best to get back in the game, pressuring Ba’s back three but they were met with a brick wall.

With five minutes remaining, Lautoka finally unlocked Ba’s defence after some nice touches that saw Sairusi Nalaubu beat the goalkeeper.

But time was not on their side as they could not find the equalizer.