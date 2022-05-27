Controversial call hands Suva a win

Sahil Dave scored the lone goal for Suva

A controversial call by a referee has handed Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva a 1-0 win against Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri.

The first Digicel Fiji FACT match of the day ended in dramatic scenes when Tailevu Naitasiri was penalized for what referee saw was a handball.

Despite appeals by the Nausori based team, the match official stood by his decision.

Suva’s Shahil Dave stepped up to the role and did not miss.

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Manu was speechless saying that the damage has been done and that the three points was robbed away from them.

He adds there was nothing more that can be done but for referees to exercise good judgement when officiating a match.

Striker Nigel Khan was seen confronting Fiji Football’s Referees Director Ramesh Varman, demanding for action to be taken.

Varman wished to comment on the matter late.

Suva remains unbeaten and is the first team through to the semifinals.

They will face Cambridge Farms Nadroga on Sunday at 6pm while Tailevu Naitasiri meets RC Manubhai Ba tomorrow at 4pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0