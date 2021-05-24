Consistent Nadroga threatens Rewa

It’ll be a whole new ball game for the Rewa football side when they take on a much improved Nadroga outfit in the Digicel Premier League on Sunday.

The two sides last met in round five, where the Delta Tigers came out victors, and Coach Rodicks Singh says Nadroga will be a different team this time around.

Singh says the bar has been set, and it is now up to the players to deliver.

He adds the Stallions have been consistent and they’ll have a game plan in place to counter them.

Rodicks is still suspended and is expected to return to the sideline in round 13.

Nadroga will host Rewa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Labasa takes on Nadi at 1pm before Suva battles Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium while Ba faces Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka also at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.

The lone match on Friday will be between Labasa and Navua at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and the live commentary of this games will air on Mirchi FM.