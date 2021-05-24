Consistency is the only way to survive: Manu

Tailevu Naitasiri’s win over Nadi last weekend has kept the teams’ morale high as they prepare for Nasinu on Sunday.

The side staged an impressive 3-0 win in Nadi last weekend, and they aim to maintain the winning momentum.

Assistant coach Priyant Manu says they are preparing well for Nasinu as they know it is a formidable side.

Manu says the players have pushed on extra hard in the past few days of training.

He adds the side wants to be consistent in recording their wins as it is the only way to survive in the Premier League.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa - Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



