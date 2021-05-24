Home

Football

Consistency is the only way to survive: Manu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Tailevu Naitasiri’s win over Nadi last weekend has kept the teams’ morale high as they prepare for Nasinu on Sunday.

The side staged an impressive 3-0 win in Nadi last weekend, and they aim to maintain the winning momentum.

Assistant coach Priyant Manu says they are preparing well for Nasinu as they know it is a formidable side.

Article continues after advertisement

Manu says the players have pushed on extra hard in the past few days of training.

He adds the side wants to be consistent in recording their wins as it is the only way to survive in the Premier League.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
REWA110010+13
SUVA110021+13
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
LABASA100102-20
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa-RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


