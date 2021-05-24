Football
Consistency is the only way to survive: Manu
February 16, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
Tailevu Naitasiri’s win over Nadi last weekend has kept the teams’ morale high as they prepare for Nasinu on Sunday.
The side staged an impressive 3-0 win in Nadi last weekend, and they aim to maintain the winning momentum.
Assistant coach Priyant Manu says they are preparing well for Nasinu as they know it is a formidable side.
Manu says the players have pushed on extra hard in the past few days of training.
He adds the side wants to be consistent in recording their wins as it is the only way to survive in the Premier League.
Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|NASINU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|NAVUA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|REWA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|BA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|LABASA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.
You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.
The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
