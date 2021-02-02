Confusion surrounds Labasa football coach

There is tension stirring in Labasa Football camp with the head coach Ronil Lal is rumored to be wanting to step down from his position.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the primary school teacher has informed Labasa officials of his intention to leave the club.

Labasa Football President, Rayaz Khan, says they have yet to receive a formal letter from Lal in regards to this.

Khan says the show must go on and preparation for the Pillay Garment Champions vs Champions continues.

“We couldn’t train this week because of the flood and all those things. The ones that are supposed to come have already arrived in Labasa.”

Labasa takes on Suva in the first leg of the CvC series on the 19th at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be on the 21st at the same venue.

