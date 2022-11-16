Compulsory GK coach for districts

National goalkeeper coach Robert Mims [Source: FijiFA]

From next season, all district teams are required to have a goalkeeper coach.

This was according to Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says they have brought in a new national goalkeeper coach Robert Mims to help train and develop potential goalkeeper coaches.

“One of the regulations of next year’s league, you must have a qualified goalkeeper coach looking after goalkeepers in your team, if you don’t have that then you’ll be sanctioned.”

Yusuf adds Mims will also be working closely with national and district goalkeepers to stay on par with goalkeeping standards.

Mims who joined last month is on a 12-month contract fully paid by Fiji FA.