Complacency a concern for Navua football

Complacency is something the Navua football side looks to avoid in the Digicel Premier League.

The side was on a high after defeating Ba in round five and had to fight hard to manage a draw against Nadi yesterday.

Coach Amit Prakash says the player’s complacent behavior could’ve cost them the game against Nadi.

He says consistency is key.

“I think after the Ba game, the boys got relaxed and actually we had a lot of talk in regards to that. We wanted to continue from there after the Ba game but we are happy with the point.”

Navua now sits on seventh place with five points on the ladder after six rounds.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Labasa defeated Suva 1-nil, Lautoka also defeated Nadroga 1-nil and Rewa outclassed Ba 2-nil.