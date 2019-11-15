Competition turns up for VPL

Suva is aware of the competition as they prepare to face Lautoka at Churchill Park on Sunday in the Vodafone Premier League.

Suva Football Association President Ritesh Pratap says as the team head into the sixth round of VPL, they will not be complacent.

“Looking at the teams, All the teams have been full prepared, looking at Nasinu and Navua, all those teams we drew, the competition is very high and there will be very stiff competition as we lead the national league”

Suva is currently in 4th place with 5 points on the VPL standings.

Lautoka will host Suva at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.