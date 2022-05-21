Committed players will be chosen: Singh

Rewa Football Team in action. [File Photo]

Glamada Investments Rewa Coach Rodicks Singh has made it clear, only players that will perform during training will be selected for the match-day team for Digicel Fiji FACT.

Singh says training has been intense and selecting the final team will be hard.

He adds they’re looking forward to what awaits them in the tournament.

“The boys knows the message is clear, if they want to keep hold of their position come Sunday, they need to prove themselves in training. According to training they will be selected.”

Rewa takes on 4R Electical Labasa at 5pm tomorrow in the its first pool match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At 11am Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu followed by All in One Builders Nadi and Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm.

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva hosts R.C Manubahi Ba at 3pm

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.