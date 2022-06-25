Comeback win moves Labasa to sixth

[Source: Fiji Football]

Labasa overcame a one-nil deficit to defeat Nasinu 2-1 in round 10 of the Digicel Premier League.

Nasinu looked set to win the match after a goal by national under-19 squad member Clarence Hussein in the 35th minute.

The Southerners led 1-0 at the break.

With 18 minutes remaining, Labasa finally equalized through a Taniela Waqa goal.

Christopher Wasasala sealed the deal for the Northerners from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Labasa now sits in sixth place for the time being with 11 points.

Nasinu remains at the foot of the table.