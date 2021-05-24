Comeback win for Rewa

Rewa is back on top of the Digicel Premier League points table after a 2-1 win over Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The visitors looked composed in the first half, marking their opponents well to disrupt their passage of play.

Rewa who saw the return of national players in the likes of Tevita Waranivalu, Patrick Joseph and Setareki Hughes just couldn’t quite find their foot in the majority of the first half.

A quick attempt at goal from Nadroga eight yards out was blocked by Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata who fumbled with the rebound in front of Waisake Tale who pounced on his mistake to lob the ball into the net.

Rewa had multiple opportunities to equalize or take the lead, but they just couldn’t find the finishing.

The visitors led 1-0 at the breather.

The hosts dominated the second half with possessions but like the first half, they couldn’t get the ball into the net.

Nadroga’s defense was commendable as they stood firm during pressurized situations.

But pressure soon got the best of them when goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca was penalized for foul play on Bruce Hughes.

Joseph stepped up for penalty duties and placed the ball neatly into the net for the equalizer.

Rewa didn’t give any chance to the Stallions to settle down, controlling the pace of the game, tiring the Stallions’ defenders.

Just a few minutes later the hosts were in the lead with a goal from Bruce Hughes.