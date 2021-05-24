Comeback win for Capital side in DPL

Sharma’s Investment Suva made a strong second-half comeback to beat Tailevu Naitasiri 3-2 in the Digicel Premier League today.

Just as the two teams took the field, rain started to pour at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, leaving both teams to adjust to slippery ground.

Suva was quick in its attack making several attempts at goal in the first few minutes of play.

The Capital side had a chance to take a free-kick, but Shahil Dave’s attempt couldn’t get past the gloves of experienced goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau.

It was Tailevu Naitasiri who accustomed themselves well to the weather.

Mohammed Naizal was the hero in the first half, sliding past two Suva defenders, outclassing Jovilisi Borisi to place the ball neatly at the back of the net.

Tailevu Naitasiri led 1-nil at half-time.

Prashant Chand slotted Tailevu Naitasiri’s second goal, as they continued with a comfortable 2-nil lead.

But hope wasn’t all gone for Suva as Azariah Soromon put them back into the game for their first goal.

The Whites picked up momentum and continuously pressure Nigel Khan’s men.

A tussle between substitute Samuela Drudru and Tailevu Naitasiri’s Simione Tamanisau, saw Suva being awarded a penalty.

Marlon Tahioa was given the responsibility to kick the equalizer, which he completed beautifully.

Drudru’s presence made a difference in the second half, dodging past the Tailevu Naitasiri defenders to score the winner.