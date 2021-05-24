Cole wants more improvements

The Fiji Football women’s coach hopes to see more improvements in the performance of the teams in the Digicel Inter-District Championship.

Lisa Cole says after day one of the tournament, the players will need to look at improving their fitness, understanding their team shape and knowing where the numbers need to be on the field.

She hopes to see more structured play in the coming days.

“Right now I worry because it’s either individual play like hold it up and I try to do something, there’s not a lot of combination play or really clear roles. Right now the spacing is really off, they don’t get good width in the game, it’s just constantly just forcing the ball forward rather than building up which I’d like to see a lot more.”

The former United States Under 17 assistant coach adds a few players have caught her eyes and their performance will be monitored in the duration of the tournament.

The IDC continues today at 3pm with Ba facing Rewa and Labasa takes on Nadroga at 5pm.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Wednesday Lawaqa Park 23 February 3:00PM Rewa 10 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 23 February 5:30PM Nadroga 2 - 6 Suva Group A DAY 2 - Thursday Lawaqa Park 24 February 3:00PM Ba - Rewa Group B 24 February 05:00PM Labasa - Nadroga Group A DAY 3 - Friday Lawaqa Park 25 February 3:00PM Suva - Labasa Group A 25 February 05:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Ba Group B SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park 26 Feb- Saturday 3:00PM Winner GA - Runner-up GB Semifinal 1 26 Feb- Saturday 5:00PM Winner GB - Runner-up GA Semifinal 2 FINAL ANZ Stadium 27 Feb - Sunday 12pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL