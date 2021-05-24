Home

Football

Cole wants more improvements

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 12:01 pm
Fiji Football women's coach, Lisa Cole [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football women’s coach hopes to see more improvements in the performance of the teams in the Digicel Inter-District Championship.

Lisa Cole says after day one of the tournament, the players will need to look at improving their fitness, understanding their team shape and knowing where the numbers need to be on the field.

She hopes to see more structured play in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now I worry because it’s either individual play like hold it up and I try to do something, there’s not a lot of combination play or really clear roles. Right now the spacing is really off, they don’t get good width in the game, it’s just constantly just forcing the ball forward rather than building up which I’d like to see a lot more.”

The former United States Under 17 assistant coach adds a few players have caught her eyes and their performance will be monitored in the duration of the tournament.

The IDC continues today at 3pm with Ba facing Rewa and Labasa takes on Nadroga at 5pm.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayLawaqa Park
23 February3:00PMRewa10 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
23 February5:30PMNadroga2 - 6SuvaGroup A
DAY 2 - ThursdayLawaqa Park
24 February3:00PMBa-RewaGroup B
24 February05:00PMLabasa-NadrogaGroup A
DAY 3 - FridayLawaqa Park
25 February3:00PMSuva-LabasaGroup A
25 February05:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park
26 Feb- Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
26 Feb- Saturday5:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL ANZ Stadium
27 Feb - Sunday12pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110062+43
LABASA00000000
Nadroga100126-40
GROUP B
REWA1100110+103
BA00000000
T/Naitasiri1001011-100

