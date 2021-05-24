Cole to share her coaching expertise

Newly appointed Fiji Football National Women’s coach Lisa Cole intends to use her expertise to take Fijian football to the next level.

Cole’s first priority is to assemble a great national squad.

She will analyze the best players and determine who matches her criteria.

“I think I was able to be in different countries in Antigua, Columbia, and most recently in Papua New Guinea. We had different experiences and each experience is unique. So hopefully I’ll be able to come let players reach their potential by creating a safe, fun environment that allows them to work hard and show that they can show their best every time they come out on the field.”

She will be using the Women’s Inter-District Championship to scout potential candidates for the national squad.