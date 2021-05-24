Cole ready for daunting task ahead

The new national women’s football coach, Lisa Cole says her first task will be to evaluate the current crop of players.

Cole brings with her a wealth of experience and is no stranger to football in Oceania.

She previously coached the PNG U-20 women’s team when the nation hosted the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in 2016.

Her main task is to try and get the women’s team qualified for the world cup.

“So taking a look at that group seeing where we are and what we need to improve on and just getting them to play at a tempo that will help us compete at the highest level.”

It’s also the 48-year-old’s first time in Fiji and she is excited about her new role.