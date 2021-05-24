Cole on the lookout, national players monitored

Potential players have the chance to join the Fiji Football women’s team for the OFC Nations Cup in July.

National coach, Lisa Cole says she will use the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship as a scouting ground for players to make up the 25 member squad.

The former United States Under 17 assistant coach is excited to witness the best six teams in action at Lawaqa Park.

She says it will also be a good opportunity for her to monitor and gauge the national squad member’s performance.

There are 24 women in the current squad with a few students to join later after completing their external exams.

The youngest player in the squad is an 18-year-old school student.