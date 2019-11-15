Coaching next for Krishna

Fiji’s football sensation Roy Krishna aspires to take up the coaching job once he retires from playing.

Krishna is in country since March following a stellar season with ATK FC in the Hero India Super League.

In an email response to FBC Sports the former Fiji Football captain he will need to follow the procedures to formally become a coach.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the wonder boy has been spending time with his wife in Ba.

“I would love to coach after I finish as a player. Hopefully after some experience and attaining my coaching license I can eventually coach the Fiji team. I also have a keen interest in farming so I would do both.”

Krishna who had signed a one year contract with ATK FC last June, scored a total of 15 goals during the season.

Krishna has been getting offers from other overseas clubs, but says discussions are on hold due to the current crises.