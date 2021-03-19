Coaches come and go but team needs to remain focused-Finau 

Lautoka football coach Peni Finau says the side needs to be commended for their DPL win over Ba, as they pulled through despite Tagi Vonolagi being axed just last week.

Finau says after the decision was made on Vonolagi, they had to make sure the players remained focused for the Ba game.

He says what also happened with their former coach is something that occurs with any team.

“in football coaches come and coaches go and we have to move on, like Lautoka is here to stay players come, players go, coaches come and coaches go this is football so we are trying to build a combination with the team.”

Finau says to see the players perform on the field after a dramatic week was also satisfying.

However he says there’s still alot of areas they will need to polish up.

Lautoka’s next DPL match will be against Suva.