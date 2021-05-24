Coach values youth players

Lautoka football coach Anginesh Prasad believes his side will be a much stronger force in the coming years.

Prasad confidently made this comment, basing it from his youth players that have been quite a revelation in the past Digicel Premier League rounds.

These youth players include Gulam Razool and Junior Dekedeke.

Prasad says he is proud of the efforts and gutsy performance of these young players who are levelling up to top district players in the country.

He adds with their current form and more game time, Lautoka will no doubt keep its dominant run in the national league.

“I’, very happy to see the youth boys playing very well and I can see a bright future for Lautoka football if we maintain these youth boys.”

Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at Churchill Park at 3pm

At the same venue at 1pm, Ba meets Nasinu.

Three matches will be played at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park starting at 12pm with the Digicel Super League clash between Nadroga and Suva, at 2pm Nadi faces Navua followed by Suva and Nadroga at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.