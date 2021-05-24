Home

Coach unhappy with winless outings

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 4:45 pm
The Labasa football team players celebrate after scoring against Suva at the ANZ Stadium in round 3 of the DPL.

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap is concerned with the performance of his team as they have yet to register a win in the Digicel Premier League.

The side has so far recorded two draws and a loss after three rounds.

Pratap says they need to really improve if they want to move up the standings.

“We have to start getting the wins I think our fans are quite upset with the draws and the loss we had even from last year. I think as a coach I don’t like whatever is happening with the draws I need to step up with the players and see that we start winning the games”.

Labasa will play Navua with the venue, date and time yet to be confirmed.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA321041+37
SUVA321053+27
NADI32015506
TAILEVU NAITASIRI311132+14
NASINU311143+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
BA310234-13
NAVUA310269-43
LABASA302124-22
NADROGA200215
-40

The ANZ Stadium will host three matches on Sunday, at 12pm Suva women will host Ba in the Women’s Super League.

At 2pm, Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa will take on Nasinu at 4pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba hosts Nadroga at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

