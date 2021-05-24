Coach unhappy with winless outings

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap is concerned with the performance of his team as they have yet to register a win in the Digicel Premier League.

The side has so far recorded two draws and a loss after three rounds.

Pratap says they need to really improve if they want to move up the standings.

“We have to start getting the wins I think our fans are quite upset with the draws and the loss we had even from last year. I think as a coach I don’t like whatever is happening with the draws I need to step up with the players and see that we start winning the games”.

Labasa will play Navua with the venue, date and time yet to be confirmed.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

The ANZ Stadium will host three matches on Sunday, at 12pm Suva women will host Ba in the Women’s Super League.

At 2pm, Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa will take on Nasinu at 4pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba hosts Nadroga at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.