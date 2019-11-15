Coach calls for support, some players getting $20 a week

The Courts IDC senior division win for the Nadroga football side doesn’t take away the fact that the players need financial assistance.

Nadroga coach Johnny Williams says many fans have criticized the team this season.

Williams says what fans don’t understand is players give their all for Nadroga even with $20 a week.

“I just would like to urge all the supporters out there it’s about time they come on board with all the gifting, these boys deserve everything some of them are getting maybe $20 a week and if those guys are still talking then put their money where their mouth is and come and support Nadroga.”

The Stallions brought some exciting talents to the recent IDC in the likes of Sunny Deol, Leisari Qalica and Tomasi Tuicakau.

However, Williams is worried that Nadroga may lose these players in the next transfer window.

Williams says players need financial assistance so they can continue their journey with Nadroga football.

“We’ll have to bind them with money because it’s all about money, you give them an offer on the table and they’re gone and all that effort in building them for the last month I believe is wasted, so I would urge our guys out there if they listening to this interview to come on board and support these young boys and keep them in Nadroga so that Nadroga remains where we supposed to be.”

Nadroga will play Bua in the senior playoffs next month.

The playoff will be on a home and away basis with the winner to be promoted to the premier division next year.