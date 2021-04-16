Home

Football

Close contest in DPL ladder

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:41 am

It’s a tussle at the top of the Digicel Premier League points table after six rounds of competition.

Labasa who registered its second win yet in the league moved up to third place from fifth with 10 points.

Lautoka with 13 points is at number one with a two point advantage over second placed Rewa.

Nadi shifted down to fourth place from third with nine points.

The Kamal Swamy coached side Ba which suffered its second loss on the weekend is on fifth with seven points.

Also with seven points is the Suva team but it has lesser goal difference to fall in sixth place.

Navua closely follows with five points while Nadroga is at the foot of the table with two points.

Round seven of the league has been shelved and is scheduled to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

