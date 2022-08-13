Cleverley scores winner for Wartford

[Source: Wartford Football Club]

Tom Cleverley’s winner helped a 10-man Watford side edge Burnley 1-nil today in the Championship.

Wartford now extends their good start to the season and end Burnley’s unbeaten start under Vincent Kompany.

The hosts led with the game’s first effort on target just before half-time as Joao Pedro’s neat touch freed Ismaila Sarr, whose pull-back found Cleverley to side-foot into the bottom corner.

Josh Brownhill was twice denied by smart saves from Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as the Clarets improved after the break.

[Source: BBC]