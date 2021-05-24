Clarets boost survival hopes

Burnley boosted their hopes for survival in the Premier League after an emphatic win this morning.

The Clarets defeated Southampton 2-0 at Turf Moor.

It’s only their fifth win this season and closes in on 17th placed Everton with a point and six games left to play.

Article continues after advertisement

Connor Roberts scored a timely first goal for the club when he curled an opener into the far corner and Nathan Collins headed in to double their lead before half-time.

[Source: BBC Sport]