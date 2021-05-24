City through to Champions League semifinal

Manchester City will feature in the Champions League semi-final.

This is after a nil-all draw with Atletico Madrid after producing a mature and disciplined performance to hold off the challenge.

Knowing a clean sheet would be enough to seal the tie, City kept their cool in the face of a hostile home crowd and intimidation from a physical Atleti side showing far more ambition than in the first leg.

Article continues after advertisement

City will face Real Madrid in the semifinal, the Spanish side defeated Chelsea yesterday.

[Source: BBC Sport]