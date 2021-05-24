City back on top

Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League standing thanks to three second-half goals against Brighton.

City with a 3-0 win over Brighton now has 77 points, one away from Liverpool with 76.

After struggling to break down Graham Potter’s men in a frustrating opening period, Kevin de Bruyne provided the inspiration for City.

De Bruyne created the opener for Riyad Mahrez and provided the faint final pass for Bernardo Silva to wrap up the scoring eight minutes from time.

In between, Phil Foden needed the aid of a deflection to beat the Brighton goalkeeper after Mahrez spotted the England man on his own just outside the box at a corner.

In other results, Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace, Leicester 1-1 Everton, Arsenal 4-2 Chelsea.