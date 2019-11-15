City 16 points behind current EPL Leaders

Defending English Premier League Champions Manchester City will enter 2020 with a 14 point difference from current league leaders Liverpool.

City defeated Sheffield United 2-0 in their 20th match this season.

They seemed weak in the first half of the match and Coach Pep Guardiola agrees.

Article continues after advertisement

Their two goals came from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne in the 52nd and 82nd minutes of play respectively.

Guardiola has highlighted a few areas that need a lot of work on.

I understand why Sheffield is in the position that they are in the table and didn’t lose one game away so far. today was the first time, so incredible physicality, and after just less than 48 hours to recover. So the first half we had the problems, because to attack them and we changed some things in the second half, we was much much better.

In other Premier League matches this morning, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 while Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.