Chinese club begins construction on world’s biggest soccer stadium

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, a Chinese soccer club in China has already begun work on a $1.7 billion soccer stadium.

Guangzhou Evergrande announced that work has begun on an eye-catching, 100,000-seater stadium, which would be the largest football stadium in the world.

Designed in a lotus flower shape, the stadium is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

The goal is to have the lotus flower shaped stadium to become a world-class new landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and an important symbol of Chinese football going to the world.

Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande have begun construction on their new 100,000-seat stadium, at an estimated cost of $1.7 billion 🤯🌸 pic.twitter.com/AWXLuZNtxy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2020

[Source: CNN Sports]