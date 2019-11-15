Home

Chinese club begins construction on world’s biggest soccer stadium

CNN
April 20, 2020 1:05 pm
As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, a Chinese soccer club in China has already begun work on a $1.7 billion soccer stadium.

Guangzhou Evergrande announced that work has begun on an eye-catching, 100,000-seater stadium, which would be the largest football stadium in the world.

Designed in a lotus flower shape, the stadium is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

The goal is to have the lotus flower shaped stadium to become a world-class new landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and an important symbol of Chinese football going to the world.

[Source: CNN Sports]

