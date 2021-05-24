Chelsea wins Super Cup on penalties

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties to help Chelsea win the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal 6-5 on penalties at Windsor Park.

Both teams were locked at 1-all as the game was forced into extra-time and then penalty shoot-out.

Kepa came on late in extra time and saved two penalties for Chelsea.

Article continues after advertisement

Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea lead after dominant opening as the scoreline read 1-nil to Chelsea at the breather.

Gerard Moreno equalised for Villarreal to take the game into extra-time.