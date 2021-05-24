Chelsea wins Digicel Nasinu Regional Beach Soccer title

Chelsea defied all odds to win the Digicel Beach Soccer Championship [Nasinu Regional] beating Shamrock 2-nil in the final at FSC Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala, Suva.

Led by national futsal rep, Joseph Mishra, the side showed good combination and understanding among players to win the title.

Laced with former Nasinu district reps Nitan Kumar, Jagindar Singh and Jalindar Singh, they managed to outclass Shamrock who had former rep Dinesh Mudaliar.

The side defeated Speedwing 4-1 in the first semi-final while Shamrock beat Nepani 3-nil in the second semi-final.



The Nasinu Football Association President, O’Neill Chand says they hope the Championship will nurture players and help them grasp the skills of beach soccer.

“Normally we had all the football players and futsal players playing in this. But, we are trying to groom our new set of players for Beach football only. It is a plan from Fiji Football that we should introduce a new generation of footballers in beach soccer so that the game itself grows.”

Chand adds they are beginning their grassroots development to go in-line with the Fiji Football Association’s vision of Beach Soccer.