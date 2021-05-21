Home

Chelsea wins Champions League title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 9:25 am
[Source:BBC Sport]

Chelsea has won the Champions League after beating Manchester City 1-0 this morning.

It was the second Champions League title win for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz, scored the winner three minutes before half-time when he collected a defense-splitting pass from Mason Mount to round City goalkeeper Ederson and score.

The loss leaves City still searching for the Champions League, the trophy that has always eluded them.

According to the BBC, City, who lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury midway through the second half, threw on Sergio Aguero for his final appearance but there was no fairy-tale ending for the club’s greatest goal-scorer as Chelsea closed out the win.

 

