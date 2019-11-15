Home

Chelsea tops Premier League after win over Leeds United

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 6, 2020 7:00 am
CHELSEA DEFEATED LEEDS UNITED 3-1 [SOURCE: SPORTS ILLUSTRATED]

Chelsea went top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 in their first game in front of fans for nine months.

Former Blues striker Patrick Bamford, who spent five years at Chelsea without making a senior appearance, gave Leeds an early lead.

Chelsea managed to answer back with goals to Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and substitute Christian Pulisic.

In other results, Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-nil, Burnley drew 1-all with Everton and Manchester United outclassed West Ham 3-1.

[Source: BBC Sport]

