Chelsea tops Premier League after win over Leeds United

Chelsea went top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 in their first game in front of fans for nine months.

Former Blues striker Patrick Bamford, who spent five years at Chelsea without making a senior appearance, gave Leeds an early lead.

Chelsea managed to answer back with goals to Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and substitute Christian Pulisic.

In other results, Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-nil, Burnley drew 1-all with Everton and Manchester United outclassed West Ham 3-1.

[Source: BBC Sport]